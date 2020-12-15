Giannis signs the supermax to stay with Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) --Giannis Antetokounmpo says he's staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.

The two-time reigning MVP tweeted that he was "blessed" to be part of the Bucks for the next five years.

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks' supermax extension offer.

Antetokounmpo otherwise could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.

His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.