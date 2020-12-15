Gloria Gaynor to perform at Times Square New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (AP) — The New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square will be a celebration of perseverance, honoring essential workers and featuring Gloria Gaynor singing her anthem, “I Will Survive.” Organizers had announced previously that the annual event will be virtual this year, with no public audience as in other years, and aimed at broadcast viewers. The broadcasts that usually set up shop in Times Square will be there, including “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021,” which will have a performance from Jennifer Lopez. Organizers say they will be honoring essential workers as the “Heroes of 2020.”