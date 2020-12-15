How to prevent Christmas tree fires

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WQOW) - Before you start putting ornaments on your Christmas tree, fire experts say there's some things you should keep in mind to prevent your evergreen from going up in flames.

David Patten, fire inspector for Chippewa Falls Fire & Emergency Services, said make sure there's no breaks in the wires of your Christmas lights and that the bulbs are new, preferable LED ones.

Old bulbs can get hotter quicker and start a fire.

He said to keep your tree away from heat sources like fire places and radiators.

Some artificial trees are more flame retardant and Patten recommends those for safety reasons, but if you're itching for a real tree, he says the fresher, the better.

"Darker green in color instead of light green or a brown," Patten said. "That usually indicates it's an older one or it's dried out. That's going to be the big thing from the start. If you are getting a pre-cut one, you should cut a few inches off the bottom of the tree when you first get it and take it home. What that'll do is it'll help it soak up water more easily."

Patten also said the needles should not easily fall off and should be fairly flexible.

He added you should water the tree daily and remove it from your home when it gets dry.