How to spot fake shopping sites and avoid being scammed

NEW YORK (AP) — Online shopping scams are on the rise as thieves look to take advantage of the increase in people shopping online during the pandemic. They do it by creating slick-looking websites pretending to sell gadgets, toys, cleaning supplies and anything else in high demand. To lure you onto fake sites and get you to buy, scammers pay for ads on Facebook, Google and other sites. The best way to not get scammed is to know what to look for. If you’re on a website you’ve never bought from before, do an online search of the website along with the words “scam” or “review.” And if the price is too good to be true, it probably is.