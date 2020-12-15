Judge approves settlement in women’s sports case at Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a settlement between Brown University and student-athletes who had challenged the Ivy League school’s decision to drop several women’s varsity sports. U.S. District Judge John McConnell Jr. signed off on the agreement Tuesday. McConnell’s approval ends more than two decades of legal battles centering on gender discrimination in collegiate athletics. The settlement originally announced in September restores the women’s equestrian and women’s fencing teams to varsity status. It also calls for an end to a 1998 legal agreement ensuring gender equity in varsity sports at Brown on Aug. 31, 2024.