Vernon County Sheriff’s Office set to honor K-9 Deputy Sheriff Myk virtually

VIROQUA,Wis.(WXOW)-The Vernon County Sheriffs is set to honor one of their most honored K-9 deputies, Myk who passed December 2nd.

WXOW had previously received a report from Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears about the passing of Myk. For details on Myk's passing and to read the full report click here.

With the news of Myk's passing, the Vernon County Sheriff's office announced that they will be live streaming the memorial service for Myk. The live stream will occur on Wednesday, December 16th at 3:00 PM. The stream can be viewed live a 3pm here