LA Times executive editor Norman Pearlstine steps down

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Times Executive Editor Norman Pearlstine has stepped down after two and a half years heading a newspaper roiled by management shakeups, a revenue drop and questions about its commitment to newsroom diversity. Pearlstine announced in October that he planned to retire but would stay on to help with the search for a new top editor. On Monday, the Times’ owner said Pearlstine was no longer overseeing the newsroom and had shifted to an advisory role. The newspaper recently hired a search firm to manage the process to find a new executive editor. The search is expected to take months.