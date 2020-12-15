Man who stabbed 4 family members, 2 fatally, committed

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A Waukesha man who was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect for stabbing four of his family members, two of them fatally, has received a lifetime institutional commitment. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Adam Roth was obsessively concerned with coronavirus pandemic and thought he had to save his family members. A criminal complaint says Roth fatally stabbed his wife, Dominique, and sister-in-law, Deidre Popanda, and wounded his mother-in-law and another sister-in-law. During a sentencing hearing Monday, a prosecutor asked for the lifetime commitment. The defense did not opposed the request.