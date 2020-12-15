Mexico’s congress approves law limiting foreign agents

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The lower house of Mexico’s congress has approved a law limiting foreign agents and lifting their immunity. The vote Tuesday came four days after U.S. Attorney General William Barr said the law would hurt cross-border cooperation and benefit drug cartels. The 329-98 vote, with 40 abstentions, sends the bill to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for his signature. The president proposed the law and the Senate already approved it. All foreign agents from any country will be required to share all information they gather with Mexican authorities. It also would require Mexican officials they contact to submit a written report to federal authorities.