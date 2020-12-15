Minnesota sees 21 more COVID deaths; 1 new death in Houston County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Tuesday that 2,340 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state while another 21 people died from it.

One of the deaths reported was in Houston County. MDH said the person was between 90-94 years old.

Health officials also reported that of 21 people who died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, eleven of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 4,483 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. MDH said 2,928 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Tuesday's newly-reported 2,340 positive cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Fifteen of the cases were reported in Winona County, MDH said. Winona County Health and Human Services said there were cases in the 5-9, 15-19, 20-24 (2), 25-29, 30-34, 40-44, 45-49 (3), 55-59 (3), 60-64, and 65-69 age groups.

Fillmore County and Houston County both saw nine new cases. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 384,164 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 28,954 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 10,672 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The Department said 351,820 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported approximately 32,000 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 4,965,904. The Department said about 2,787,251 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 19,785 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,286 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.