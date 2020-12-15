16-year-old Warrens teen killed in crash

TOWN OF BYRON, Wis. (WXOW) - A 16-year-old passenger is killed after a collision between a car and a truck Tuesday morning near Wyeville.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 21 and Crescent Road east of Wyville.

The sheriff's initial investigation showed that a 2003 Honda Civic was headed south and failed to stop at the intersection. It was hit by a 2017 Kenworth straight truck eastbound on Highway 21.

Both drivers were checked at the scene and released according to the sheriff's office.

The road was closed for more than three hours due to the crash.

The sheriff's office said that the name of the victim or those involved aren't getting released at this time.