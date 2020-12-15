Preparations for general public COVID-19 vaccination underway

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While Gundersen Health System waits for COVID-19 emergency use vaccine to arrive for healthcare workers, they are preparing the process to vaccinate the general public.

Infection Prevention Administrative Director Bridget Pfaff said right now her medical team is focused on the "how" not the "when".

Nurses, doctors, and other infectious disease workers put the steps together during a planning session on Tuesday.

"Just because you're not first in line or getting the vaccine in December or January doesn't mean you're not important," Pfaff said. "It's the most momentous public health campaign in history. So I think to be part of something like this and to be thinking through what this means for the potential future of being able to gather in person again, being able to go out to dinner, going to the grocery store without being averse to your neighbor when you see them and all of the things we took for granted before COVID is what we're hoping to see an end to with the potential for a vaccine and interruption of the pandemic."

She and the staff encourage patients to create a MyChart account and download the mobile app to connect to evidence-based vaccine information.

"What I'm trying to focus on with the team here is to make sure that for the patients as this all unfolds that they have what they need, when they need it wherever they're at," Digital user and experience department director and nurse Shannon Hulett said. "With that account and with that app they can get the information as soon as we can get it out to them and can follow the process that we put in place for them."

Once connected through the app, the public is getting one step closer to receiving the vaccine and reuniting with their socially distant loved ones.

Vaccine education is another part of the process that Pfaff said is a little bit more complicated because all of the information is so new.

She said another critical reason to download and activate the app is so people can schedule their second dose of the vaccine three weeks after the first one.