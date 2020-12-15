State faults officers’ use of force against ICE detainees

BOSTON (AP) — The state attorney general’s office says officers at a Dartmouth detention center used excessive force when they deployed pepper spray, police dogs and a flash bang device against inmates who refused to be tested for COVID-19. In a report issued Tuesday, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office determined that the Bristol County sheriff’s office violated the civil rights of federal immigration detainees after some became destructive in May. The report acknowledged that some inmates threw plastic chairs at officers, but it says the scene had been calm for an hour when officers used force. The report urged the Department of Homeland Security to terminate its contract with the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office did not immediately comment.