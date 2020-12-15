Temperature changes on the way

Chilly Tuesday

Tuesday was pretty chilly out there with highs only making it to the 20s for the entire region. We ended up with 26 degrees this afternoon which is just below average for this time of year. Lows tonight will drop to the upper teens and low 20s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky.

Slight Warm Up

Temperatures will warm up a bit as we head into Wednesday. Highs should be back into the 30s for Wednesday & Thursday, then near 40 on Friday. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the rest of the week, hoping to get a few peeks of sunshine from time to time. I am seeing signs of low 40s for the first chunk of next week as well.

Low Precip. Chances

As we head through the next 7 days, I don't have any large winter storms in the forecast. We do have a slight chance for a bit of a rain/snow mix later in the day on Friday. Tonight I'll let you know if we can expect any accumulation from that system.

Have a good night,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears