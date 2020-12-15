Tokyo Games relay opens in 100 days with 10,000 torchbearers

TOKYO (AP) — The torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics is to start in just over three months. It faces the same questions as the Olympics about precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the relay is to begin on March 25 from the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima. This area of Japan was devastated almost 10 years ago by an earthquake and tsunami and the subsequent meltdown of three nuclear reactors. The relay will travel across Japan and involve 10,000 runners and tens of thousands of officials. This does not include local residents who will want to see the torch go by.