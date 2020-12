TOMAH, WIS. (WXOW) - 7th ranked Tomah continues their hot start to the season with a 61-24 win over Sparta.

Tomah Junior, Dustin Derousseau finished with a team high, 18 points.

Tomah Senior, Carson Lindauer had 13.

The Timberwolves improve to 6-0 and will play Mauston on December 18th