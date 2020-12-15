Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 57, Northland Lutheran 13
Bangor 85, Wonewoc-Center 29
Barron 69, Hayward 45
Benton 66, Pecatonica 43
Brillion 65, Two Rivers 35
Chippewa Falls 74, Hudson 70
Columbus Catholic 55, Loyal 49
Cuba City 80, Mineral Point 44
De Pere 70, Pulaski 48
Edgerton 98, Clinton 17
Evansville 64, Prairie du Chien 38
Fall Creek 65, McDonell Central 58
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 53, Weyauwega-Fremont 35
Greenfield 65, South Milwaukee 46
Hamilton 90, Brookfield East 71
Ithaca 70, La Farge 55
Kiel 66, Kewaunee 50
Kimberly 103, Kaukauna 64
Little Chute 70, Oconto Falls 35
Mayville 84, Omro 66
Menomonee Falls 75, Germantown 62
Mercer 59, Lac Courte Oreilles 51
Merrill 78, Lakeland 62
New Auburn 64, Winter 24
Northwestern 92, Ladysmith 50
Oakfield 63, Valley Christian 49
Oshkosh West 71, Appleton West 44
Pewaukee 91, Pius XI Catholic 55
Prentice 47, Rib Lake 41
Stevens Point 79, Wausau East 43
Stockbridge 81, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 54
Stratford 67, Newman Catholic 54
Tomah 61, Sparta 24
Turner 55, Jefferson 44
Waukesha South 60, Catholic Memorial 58
Westosha Central 64, Burlington 54
Williams Bay 76, Johnson Creek 22
Wilmot Union 69, Elkhorn Area 62
Wisconsin Dells 53, Reedsburg Area 46
Wisconsin Lutheran 82, New Berlin Eisenhower 64
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bowler vs. Pittsville, ccd.
Chilton vs. Green Bay West, ccd.
Kenosha Tremper vs. Racine Case, ppd.
Luther vs. Melrose-Mindoro, ccd.
Madison Memorial vs. Madison East, ppd.
Manitowoc Lutheran vs. Sheboygan South, ppd.
Pacelli vs. Menominee Indian, ppd.
Phelps vs. Laona-Wabeno, ppd.
Racine Horlick vs. Racine Park, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Auburndale 64, Columbus Catholic 20
Bangor 58, Wonewoc-Center 34
Berlin 44, Winneconne 32
Brillion 63, Sheboygan Falls 41
Bruce 43, Cornell 42
Cedarburg 72, Port Washington 35
Crivitz 44, Coleman 40
De Pere 57, Pulaski 48
Fond du Lac 60, Oshkosh North 44
Independence 42, Gilmanton 36
Iola-Scandinavia 57, Tri-County 15
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Martin Luther 56
Kimberly 66, Kaukauna 60
Lake Holcombe 75, Birchwood 13
Lena 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 43
Muskego 95, Mukwonago 62
Neillsville 51, McDonell Central 42
Nekoosa 47, Wautoma 42
New Berlin West 84, West Allis Central 48
New Richmond 41, Amery 29
Northwestern 69, St. Croix Falls 67
Oconomowoc 62, Janesville Craig 46
Oconto 54, Algoma 43
Oostburg 82, Sheboygan Area Luth. 51
Prairie du Chien 78, River Valley 12
Prescott 79, Ellsworth 38
Shoreland Lutheran 66, Racine St. Catherine’s 45
Turtle Lake 57, Clayton 29
Valders 55, Roncalli 40
Wilmot Union 57, Elkhorn Area 45
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 74, D.C. Everest 44
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 60, Abbotsford 40
Xavier 92, Seymour 62
