Twins’ Baldelli to Cruz: ‘We’d love to see you in spring’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has made no secret of the team’s desire to re-sign designated hitter Nelson Cruz. Baldelli took his interest in the 40-year-old free agent a step further by taking a few seconds out of his video conference call with reporters to make a pretend pitch to the six-time All-Star. Cruz has batted .308 with 57 home runs, 141 RBIs and a 1.020 OPS in 173 games with the Twins. He’s been their best hitter over Baldelli’s two seasons and a significant reason why they’ve won the AL Central both years.