Two more candidates take out papers to run for La Crosse mayor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two more people declare their candidacy to become the next mayor of La Crosse.

They join two others who earlier announced their candidacies.

Businessman Chris Stolpa filed paperwork to run for mayor on Monday.

Last Friday, Mitch Reynolds, a former radio news and talk show host who now works as Operations Manager for WholeTrees Structures, sent in the documents needed for a mayoral bid.

At the beginning of the month, current Mayor Tim Kabat said he won't seek a third term in office.

That same day, La Crosse City Council President Martin Gaul said he's in the running for the position.

He joined fellow Councilmember Jessica Olson who announced her run in August. She turned in her nomination papers on December 7.

One other person said he was running for mayor. Restaurant owner Greg Saliaras said he was running for mayor. He has yet to formally declare his candidacy according to the city clerk's office.

Kabat's term in office ends in April 2021.