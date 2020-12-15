Upcoming Unity Walk to support local families of color

(WXOW) - As many families are relying heavily on donations this year, community leaders hope to encourage unity and generosity in the area.

Black community leaders with the Human Rights Commission will host a Unity Walk Sunday, December 20th at 5 p.m. A group of participants will gather at the Radisson Hotel parking lot in Downtown La Crosse, and then walk together to Riverside Park.

The walk will include a non-perishable food drive to benefit local families, specifically families of color.