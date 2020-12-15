US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds more U.S. hospitals are gearing up to vaccinate their workers as federal health officials posted a positive review of a second COVID-19 shot. About 400 hospitals and other health care facilities will get their first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. The expansion comes one day after the nation’s death toll surpassed a staggering 300,000. State officials are rationing the first shots to health workers and nursing home residents. The Food and Drug Administration said in an analysis that a second potential COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Moderna, appears safe and effective.