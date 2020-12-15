VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in MN

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A nurse on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center was the first in Minnesota to receive a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. Thera Witte, who works in a coronavirus unit at the hospital, says she feels honored to be the first and did not hesitate to volunteer. Thousands of doses of the Pfizer vaccine began arriving in Minnesota this week, with the VA hospital being the first recipient of 2,925 doses on Monday with additional doses arriving at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester and the Cass Lake Indian Health Service.