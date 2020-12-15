Watching the electors provides an opportunity for a history lesson

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) On Monday, members of the Electoral College cast ballots for the president and vice-president.

Those electors recently gathered in state capitol buildings throughout the country, making election results official.

But until December 14, 2020, you may not have seen the process before.

Local political analyst Tim Dale says watching that process provides a good opportunity for a history lesson.

Dale says the people who wrote the Constitution had our current situation in mind - a controversial, disputed result.

After the electors vote, states certify the result.

The ballots then go to Congress where lawmakers will validate the election January 6.

The inauguration is set for January 20.

