WI dairy industry finishes year with cheese on top

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Despite a tough run, the dairy industry in Wisconsin was able to finish out the year with it's cheese business being a big winner.

Dairy farmers again faced the hard challenges of market instability, labor costs and affordable health care. This year however, also saw a significant increase in cheese sales. The cheese market posted a 14% rise, with smaller specialty cheeses finding bigger markets.

"We've been making cheese here since the early 1800's," said Jen Walsh, Chief Operating Officer for the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "Wisconsin is home to the renown Center for Dairy Research, we are the only place outside of Switzerland to have a Masters program in cheese making."

In the end, Walsh noted that the Dairy Industry collectively provides 45 billion dollars in economic impact to the state.

"It's what really makes Wisconsin America's dairyland," she said.

The fastest growing specialty cheese in the state is paneer. The fresh cheese is very popular in Indian dishes. Not only is it made in Wisconsin, it's already earned world champion status here.