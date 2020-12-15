Winona State students, faculty adjust during fall semester

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - With all things considered, officials at Winona State University said that the fall semester was a good one.

The campus had a spike of COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the school year, but students and faculty made adjustments as needed. This included a temporary quarantine on campus, filling out a daily self-reporting app, and having classes in outdoor tents. Enrollment was down for the freshman class, but it remained pretty consistent for returning students. Nearly 500 students graduated from Winona State this fall.

"The main thing I come away with [this semester] is the adaptability and the resilience of our students and employees here. For me personally, it's been a year of ambiguity and decisions having to be made moment by moment, but that's no different than it is for anybody else. That's just how 2020 has been for all of us," said Winona State University president Dr. Scott Olson.

For the first time in the school's history, Winona State University added a J Term for students to take classes over the winter break. For the upcoming spring semester, Winona State will not be having a spring break. Half of all university classes will remain online.