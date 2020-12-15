Wisconsin Update: DHS says state has 54 COVID deaths including a person under 20

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Fifty-four deaths were added today to the total of those who have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

One of the deaths according to the Department of Health Services, was a person under the age of 20. DHS said this is the first time that's occurred since the pandemic began.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 184 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,471 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 46 from the day prior.

Of those, 319 are in the ICU, an increase of one from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been3,501 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 3,798 negative cases.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 54 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 4,122. (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 394,095 or 89.1 percent, are considered recovered.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 69 people are hospitalized, down two than the day before, in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Eight of the cases are in intensive care, the same as yesterday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

La Crosse County reported 74 new cases according to DHS figures. They broke down demographically this way:

0-9: 3

3 10-19: 6

6 20-29: 22

22 30-39: 7

7 40-49: 10

10 50-59: 11

11 60-69: 8

8 70-79: 5

5 80-89: 2

2 90+: 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 911 (+3) 6 5.29 Crawford 1,471 (+5) 11 9.57 Grant 3,864 (+13) 73 (+3) 26.71 Jackson 2,082 (+15) 6 15 La Crosse 9,220 (+74) 45 55.29 Monroe 3,084 (+24) 23 28.57 Trempealeau 2,746 (+15) 24 17.86 Vernon 1,345 (+7) 29 (+2) 11.71 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.