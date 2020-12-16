Onalaska’s Smith ready to run for Green Bay

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Another member of Onalaska's girls cross country dynasty is finding a college home.

Ellie Smith is headed to UW-Green Bay on scholarship.

Smith signed her letter of intent Wednesday to run for the Phoenix.

The Hilltoppers senior was a part of that highly successful squad that finished third in Division 1 at State.

Smith placed 45th overall.

Now she's headed to Titletown.

"They're the first school I talked to so I think I developed a strong connection with the coaches right away. I liked the value they put into academics. They're going to make sure their athletes are on top of their grades. I like the location. I like that it was in a big city. The campus is also secluded. I got along with the teammates really well and I know it's going to be a competitive program," Smith said.

Smith is the fourth member of last season's team to sign a Division 1 scholarship.