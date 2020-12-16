Back to school after winter break

West Salem, Wis. - (WXOW) - Students in West Salem will be going back to school once the winter break is over. In-person learning is scheduled to return on January 4th. The school board voted in favor of heading back into the classroom after almost two months of all virtual learning.

"We're excited at the fact that we're going to open our doors and we're hoping that it's going to be from January 4th to June 4th," said Superintendent Ryan Rieber. "In talking with my team and local health care officials, the plans we have in place prove to work and I think we're ready."

The plan is to have students in kindergarten through 5th grade in the classroom five days a week. For the 6th through 12th grades, it will be the blended instructional model, with two days in the classroom each week.

"We know that for our students, the best place for them to be is within our walls learning," Rieber said.

Additionally as part of the returning to school decision, all co-curricular activities, including athletics, will be allowed to resume practices and competition.