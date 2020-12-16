Be aware of COVID vaccine misinformation and disinformation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One COVID-19 vaccine is approved for emergency use. Another is under consideration.

It's another tool to fight the coronavirus. But with this good news, come some challenges.

There is a lot of misinformation and disinformation about the vaccine. And one local doctor wants to make sure you know that, and then know where to go for credible information.

Dr. Rajiv Naik of Gundersen Health System said your primary care provider should have good information to answer your questions about the vaccine.

Dr. Naik also suggests the Centers for Disease Control along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

He also suggests the Vaccine Education Center from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Paul Offet is part of that effort. Naik says he is among the foremost experts on vaccines.

Full information is now available on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Dr. Naik has reviewed that information thoroughly and says he and his family would receive a vaccination from either one.

When full information is available on the other vaccines, he'll review that information as well.

