California sees continuing surge in virus cases, deaths

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California health authorities reported 53,711 new coronavirus cases and 293 additional deaths on Wednesday, setting new records. The continuing surge in the pandemic brings California’s COVID-19 death toll to 21,481, according to the state Department of Public Health. The previous daily high for deaths was 225, reported Saturday. The state has now had 1,671,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Hospitals are filling up so fast in California that officials are rolling out mobile field facilities and scrambling to hire more doctors and nurses to prepare for an expected surge in coronavirus patients.