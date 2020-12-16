China indicts 10 Hong Kong residents over attempt to flee

HONG KONG (AP) — China has indicted 10 people from Hong Kong over an attempt to flee amid a crackdown on opposition political activity in the city. Prosecutors in the city of Shenzhen just across the border from Hong Kong said on their microblog that 10 of the suspects were charged with illegally crossing the border while two were also charged with organizing the attempted journey. It said wo others are minors and a decision on how to handle their cases will be made at a later time. Relatives of the 12 say they have been prevented from hiring their own lawyers and that the accusations against them are politically motivated.