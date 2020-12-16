Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative provides guidance for safer holidays

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative provided their recommendations for holiday celebrations.

The collaborative released their weekly briefing information on Wednesday afternoon.

In it, they stated that in one instance, 15 people were exposed by one person at a Thanksgiving celebration, while 28 infectious people attended other Thanksgiving events and exposed others.

For the upcoming holidays, they said, "...we encourage the community to plan with safety in mind."

Here are their recommendations:

Individuals and Families

Holiday celebrations held between multiple households are not recommended. The safest thing to do is stay home. If you plan to gather, do so as safely as possible. Consider outdoor gatherings or drive-by greetings.

Ask all who plan to attend to quarantine for at least 7-10 days prior, and to be tested for COVID-19 about one to three days before attending. Testing does not eliminate all risk but can help make travel safer.

Limit attendees as much as possible.

Increase ventilation by opening windows where feasible or by placing heating on continuous circulation.

Wear masks at all times. Practice as much physical distancing as possible.

Encourage everyone to wash hands on arrival and frequently during the event.

Read the full holiday guidance from the CDC.

As much as possible, stay home

If you leave your home, do it for the essentials, like medical appointments and groceries, and nothing else. Cancel all travel and social gatherings. Do not interact with people you do not live with.

Support local businesses by ordering take-out for a meal or picking up items curbside.

Avoid all businesses or locations that are not following recommendations on masks, physical distancing, and capacity limits.

Wear a mask, anytime you’re around someone who does not live with you.

Practice physical distancing if you must be in contact with others – stay 6 feet apart.

Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face. Use hand sanitizer if a sink is not available.

Get tested. Know your status

Call your health care provider or visit a community testing site. At community testing sites anyone can be tested – symptoms or not.

If you test positive: isolate immediately, complete our case form, and notify your contacts.

If you have symptoms or are a contact of a positive, quarantine while you wait for your results.

Get your flu shot.

Seek care when needed. Health care facilities remain safe and open. Continue clinical visits and seek emergency care when needed.

Be a leader in your circle

Check-in on family and friends with a call or online chat. Talk about the importance of following these safety precautions. Have the courage to challenge misinformation and share helpful resources.

Schools and Universities

All in-person sports, chorus, clubs, practices, and group activities should be cancelled through at least January

Recommendations will be updated weekly.

College students should follow guidance provided by their universities.



Churches and Places of Worship

For Churches and Places of Worship, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative recommends:

• Worship, classes, meetings, chorus and gatherings should be online only.



Businesses and Employers

• Follow quarantine guidance as recommended by the WI Department of Health Services and La Crosse County Health Department.

• Do not direct any symptomatic or exposed employee to report to work.

• Require masks, indoors and out for staff and all patrons.

• Whenever possible, allow employees to work from home. Screen employees who need to report to work in-person for symptoms and exposures.

• Bars and restaurants should prioritize offering take out and curbside service, rather than in-person service. Bars and restaurants should be closed for on-premise consumption between 10 pm and 4 am.

• All businesses should limit capacity to 25% of total capacity or 50 people whichever is less, indoors or out.

• Cancel or reschedule any large in-person event, sports or gatherings through at least January 4.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative metrics they use as a guide for their recommendations showed on Wednesday that six of the nine metrics were in the Concern category. Of those six, the new case rate and new hospitalization rate both were listed as decreasing. The county is seeing a new case rate of 48.8 per 100,000 people in the past week.

Hospitalization Care Capacity was listed in the Caution category.

See the metrics here.

