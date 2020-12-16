Court upholds dismissal of Chemours lawsuit against DuPont

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the DuPont Co. massively downplayed the cost of environmental liabilities imposed on spinoff company Chemours. The court issued a one-page ruling dated Tuesday affirming the dismissal. Chemours sued DuPont last year, alleging that DuPont deliberately lowballed the cost of environmental liabilities Chemours would face in reimbursing DuPont for pollution related to certain human-made chemicals. Those chemicals have been used in firefighting foam, nonstick cookware, water-repellent clothing and many other household and personal items. They sometimes are referred to as “forever chemicals” because of their longevity in the environment.