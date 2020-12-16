Dutch further tighten lockdown amid anger at open stores

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government has tightened even further the strict five-week coronavirus lockdown that went into force this week, amid a backlash over some large stores remaining open. Opposition lawmakers criticized lockdown rules that allowed stores to remain at least partially open if some of the products they sell are considered “essential” such as food and sanitary products. Green Left party leader Jess Klaver tweeted Wednesday that allowing large chains to stay open while small local stores are forced to shut their doors to rein in infections “is the exact opposite of the solidarity we so badly need during this lockdown.”