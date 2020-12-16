Skip to Content

EU chief von der Leyen sees progress on Brexit talks

3:00 am National news from the Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says she is seeing clear progress in the trade talks with the United Kingdom, turning a post-Brexit deal from a fleeting possibility into an ever more realistic possibility. Von der Leyen confirmed that the major problems had been reduced to just two: fair competition in the EU market and fishing rights for EU vessels in U.K. waters. Even though she still spoke only of a “very narrow” path to a deal, it was still far more optimistic than previous comments from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and any assessment of success over the past months. 

Associated Press

