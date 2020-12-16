First-year teacher adapts to pandemic curriculum

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - First-grade teacher April Thornsen adapted to the "cohort" method of teaching during her first year at Miller Elementary School during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether teaching in-person or virtually, Thornsen keeps her first graders engaged.

"I have a really great group of kids who they're just like 'hands in the air', 'Call on me!''' Thornsen said.

Learning a brand new curriculum and technology were her biggest challenges.

"When we were virtual I got up and walked around, and we have a little mascot, it's a lion named Rasheed, and he was hiding somewhere in the room. So I walked around and they all had to yell, 'Stop!' when they found him," she said. "They have been handling it fairly well like wearing masks. You think that would be a big issue but only a few reminders of, 'It stays up over our nose,' and…. sometimes they're like, 'It's too hot, I don't want to wear it.' But other than that, they're really great wearing their masks."

In-person students are assigned strict seating areas, required to wear masks and follow the physically distant dots on the floor.

It is also Tomah Area School District Superintendent Mike Hanson's first year in his role.

"It's a difficult job a demanding job, but our teachers and our employees are stepping up every day making it happen," Dr. Hanson said.

The small classrooms and tightly scheduled cohorts help the staff mitigate COVID-19 spread.

"That's a new paradigm shift for our faculty as well," he said. "They are certainly with their students most of the day even more so now. So we're trying to minimize the transition and contact among our students and that's tended to work out very well. We don't have as of this date any strong data sense that there's spread within the school buildings."

Tomah went entirely virtual for one week after Thanksgiving break due to staff shortages and quarantines. Aside from that, they've worked with the Monroe County Health Department to remain in-person and online under the the hybrid "cohort" methodology.