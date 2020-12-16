Hack brings unwanted attention to obscure but vital IT firm

Before this week, few people were aware of SolarWinds, a Texas-based software company providing vital computer network monitoring services to corporations and government agencies around the world. But the revelation that elite cyber spies have spent months secretly exploiting SolarWinds software to peer into computer networks has put many of its highest-profile customers in national governments and Fortune 500 companies on high alert. The breach has caused a crisis for the 21-year-old Texas company as it responds to the concerns of thousands of customers that installed a software update that made them vulnerable to hackers.