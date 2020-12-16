Heathrow Airport wins court backing for third runway

LONDON (AP) — Plans for a third runway at London’s Heathrow Airport have been given a new boost after the airport’s owner won a Supreme Court challenge Wednesday. The Appeal Court had blocked the project earlier, ruling that the government failed to take account of its climate commitments when it approved the expansion plans. Heathrow Airport Ltd., which owns and operates the airport, challenged that ruling. The Supreme Court overturned it Wednesday and ruled that the runway plans were lawful. The latest ruling clears a hurdle for Heathrow, but there are still many more in the way. Any planning decisions on the project will have to take into account the government’s commitments to addressing climate change.