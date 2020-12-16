Itching for snow? Only slight chances in this forecast

Cloudy Cloudy Cloudy

Well this forecast definitely has been rather gloomy. Mostly cloudy skies stuck around for our Wednesday, but some west of the Mississippi River were able to catch a quick glimpse of tonight's sunset. This picture was from Kathy Bartel over Lake Onalaska.

Slightly Warming Up

As we head into Thursday our temperatures will be slightly warmer than we saw on Wednesday, looking for highs in the low 30s. We should expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky, kind of like we saw out there for Wednesday. Winds will stay light. Friday looking at temperatures near 40.

Minor Precip. Chances

As we head into Friday we are looking at the slight chance for a light rain/snow mix. As the temperatures fall, we could see a transition over to mostly light snow. This is a quick system and if you do see any snow, it likely won't be more than a dusting. Another light snow chance returns for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

I'll let you know which way temperatures are trending for the week of Christmas coming up tonight on WXOW.