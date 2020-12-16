La Crosse’s Gateway trailhead parking closed for maintenance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Parking for the Gateway Trailhead in Grandad Bluff Park closes December 18 for maintenance.

Leah Burns, the Outdoor Recreation Coordinator for the city's Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department said in a release that the lot is closed on December 18, 21, and 22.

Burns provided a map showing alternative parking locations for those that want to use the trails which are open.

Over the weekend of December 19 and 20, the parking lot is open temporarily but with limited parking.