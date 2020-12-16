Lives Lost: Doctor chose to stay, work in war-torn Syria

Dr. Adnan Jasem had every reason to leave war-torn Syria after surviving a bomb blast that broke his legs four years ago and receiving job offers from abroad. But still he stayed to care for people in his homeland. Jasem was on the front lines when the first coronavirus cases appeared in northwest Syria. He believed he had survived so much already that he would soon recover. But he died of COVID-19 on Sept. 10. His family said he put his own life at risk to help others and they hope to open a free hospital in his honor someday.