Negotiators near agreement on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill

10:35 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional leaders appear to be on the brink of a long-delayed COVID-19 aid package.

A deal could come as early as Wednesday on legislation that would extend help to individuals and businesses and ship coronavirus vaccines to millions.

Negotiations are working on a $900 billion package that would revive subsidies for businesses hit hard by the pandemic, help distribute new coronavirus vaccines, fund schools and renew soon-to-expire jobless benefits.

They’re also looking to include new direct payments of about $600 to most Americans. There’s intense pressure for a deal.

Unemployment benefits run out Dec. 26 for more than 10 million people.

Many businesses are barely hanging on after nine months of the pandemic.

By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press

Associated Press

