Negotiators near agreement on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional leaders appear to be on the brink of a long-delayed COVID-19 aid package.

A deal could come as early as Wednesday on legislation that would extend help to individuals and businesses and ship coronavirus vaccines to millions.

Negotiations are working on a $900 billion package that would revive subsidies for businesses hit hard by the pandemic, help distribute new coronavirus vaccines, fund schools and renew soon-to-expire jobless benefits.

They’re also looking to include new direct payments of about $600 to most Americans. There’s intense pressure for a deal.

Unemployment benefits run out Dec. 26 for more than 10 million people.

Many businesses are barely hanging on after nine months of the pandemic.

By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press