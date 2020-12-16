Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry receives donation from Tomah Health

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW)- Tomah Health staff, providers, and board members donated $3,800 to Tomah Health's Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry this holiday season.

Each year, Tomah staff, board members, and volunteers have the option to accept a gift card from the hospital as a holiday gift or donate the value of the item to the Neighbor for Neighbor food pantry. Over the past decade alone, this fundraiser has raised around $25,000 in donations.

According to Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry executive director Doug Staller, the donation plays a vital role in funding daily operations at the pantry in covering expenses such as power bills, fueling trucks used to pick up food, and buying necessary cleaning supplies.

The Tomah Health donation comes amid growing demands at the pantry. Staller said that the number of families who visit the pantry has risen to about 420 per month. In addition, the organization recently saw its single busiest week as it provided 110 families with food.

At a time when these numbers are only predicted to rise, Staller said, "It’s pretty humbling to receive a donation like this.”