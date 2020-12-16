Pesky cloud cover will give times of relief

Yesterday’s high was limited to the 20s under the overcast skies. This morning’s temperatures are falling back into the teens to remind us it is in fact winter. Winds are light and skies are starting to break apart a bit.

But the sunshine will not make a grand appearance. Cloud cover sticks to the region again keeping conditions partly cloudy into tomorrow.

Although areas of sunshine paired with southerly winds will help get temperatures out of the 20s. Forecast highs today and tomorrow will settle in the low 30s but that is above average.

A bit more active weather will move in Friday. Winds will have the potential to gust up to 20 mph. Yet, the strong southerly wind will help warm temperatures to the 40s. Friday will remain under the pesky cloud cover but along with it will be a precipitation chance.

The arrival of precipitation will come after sunset Friday into Saturday morning. Due to warmer temperatures, this will cause a wintry mix. This will limit snow accumulation to less than an inch. Then slick travel is possible early Saturday morning.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett