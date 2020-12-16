Report: Native American women, girls suffer more violence

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A task force has found that Native American women and girls are far more likely than other Minnesota residents to be victims of homicide, go missing or experience others forms of violence. According to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force, while American Indian people make up just 2% of Minnesota’s population, 9% of all homicides from 2010 through 2019 were Native American women and girls. The task force’s report released Tuesday recommends several steps to address the problem, including passage of the 2020 Violence Against Women Act and an expansion of Minnesota’s Safe Harbor Law to include all trafficking victims, not just those under 24.