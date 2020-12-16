Rules eased for water from showerheads, a Trump pet peeve

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has relaxed a regulation restricting water flow from showerheads — something that was a pet peeve of President Donald Trump, who complained that he wanted more water to make his hair “perfect.” Since 1992, federal law has dictated that showerheads shouldn’t spew more than 2.5 gallons of water a minute. As newer shower fixtures came out with multiple nozzles, the Obama administration updated the ruling, stating that 2.5 gallons was still the limit regardless of how many nozzles were running. The new ruling now says each showerhead can emit 2.5 gallons a minute.