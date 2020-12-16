Sales top 3 million for Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land’

NEW YORK (AP) — Just a month after publication, Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” is well on its way to becoming the best-selling president memoir in modern times. Crown announced Wednesday that sales have topped 3.3 million copies in the U.S. and Canada, within range of Bill Clinton’s “My Life” and George W. Bush’s “Decision Points,” both of which have sold between 3.5 and 4 million. “A Promised Land,” the first of two planned volumes, cover Obama’s election in 2008 and much of his first term. No release date has been set for the second book.