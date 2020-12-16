Salvation Army holds their annual distribution day

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Salvation Army of La Crosse County held their annual Christmas program distribution day on Wednesday by helping 500 families in need.

Each year at Christmas time, the Salvation Army provides families with food, clothing, and toys for those in need.

"This is our big celebration of the season," said Major Jeff Richardson. "We're so thankful that this opportunity exists here and it's only because of the generosity of the community."

They had cars line up drive-thru style outside their warehouse while volunteers packed up carts full of food, toys, and clothing and put them into the trunks of cars for contactless delivery. This year they gave out over 1,100 Christmas presents and 476 food baskets.

Each present includes a brand-new outfit along with socks, underwear, hats, and mittens. The food baskets are packed with everything a family needs to make a traditional Christmas dinner along with some extras to help them get by.

"With all the difficult year we have had, it's heartwarming to be able to provide a good meaningful package for individuals who are suffering and there are so many of our neighbors who are hurting this year," said Richardson.

Christina Knudsen, Development Director at the Salvation Army, said they were serving about 400 extra kids this year. She said the community came through to allow the Salvation Army to provide for them.

Both Knudsen and Richardson said the community support has been unmatched. Richardson explained that even the small families who are struggling still found a way to give a little bit and the corporations have stepped up in a big way on match days.

"We're so thankful that we exist in this community, this river community, that is so generous and so giving and supporting. They care about their neighbors and they care about their organizations and we give what they have given us," said Richardson.

"Our hearts are warm," said Knudsen. "We asked the community for help and they just really came through. As they say, Santa delivers, and today we are happy that Santa could deliver so much."

If people would still like to get involved, you can donate on the Salvation Army website or take a tag off an Angel Tree within the community. They'll also have their Red Kettle bell ringing until the end of the year that's accepting donations.

"For us to be able to give in this way, it just helps us thank the community for the way they have given to our organization and help us bless others," said Richardson.