Students in West Salem to return to in-person learning

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - After about two months of virtual learning, students in the West Salem School District are set to return to in-person classes after winter break.

Beginning January 4, all students in the district will resume in-person learning, with K-5 and 4K students attending face-to-face classes five days a week and students in grades 6-12 following a blended learning model.

Under this model, the district said middle and high school students will attend in-person classes on either Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be reserved for checking in with teachers. Co-curricular activities, including athletics, are also set to resume practices and competitions.

The West Salem School Board reached this decision after reviewing various resources that provide evidence and guidance for in-person learning, including studies by Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Brown University’s School of Public Health, and local data on the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, the school board's decision came through input from school administrators, the district doctor, district nursing staff, and local healthcare experts.