Taliban team in Pakistan as calls grow for Afghan cease-fire

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban team, led by the co-founder of the insurgent movement, has arrived in Islamabad for talks with Pakistani government leaders. The visit comes amid growing calls for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan. The Taliban delegation was summoned to Islamabad from Qatar, where they have been negotiating since September with Afghan government representatives. Those peace talks have now been suspended until early January and there is speculation of further delays. The visit comes a day after U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad made a quick trip to Pakistan’s powerful military in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.